3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 82.9% in February

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 53,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

