3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 82.9% in February

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDDX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 53,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
3DX Industries Company Profile
