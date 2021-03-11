3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. 3i Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.32.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

