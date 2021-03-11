3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

MMM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.23. 50,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,565. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.