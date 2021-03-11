$4.86 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post $4.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $214.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.