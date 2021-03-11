$4.86 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post $4.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $214.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

