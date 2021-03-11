4,043 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.65.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.