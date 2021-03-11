$454.37 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $454.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.07 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $414.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,994 shares of company stock worth $6,768,105. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

