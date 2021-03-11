48,100 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. 6,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.