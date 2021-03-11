49,850 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

