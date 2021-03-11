56,980 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of PENN traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. 44,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,341. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

