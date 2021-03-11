$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $36.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $62.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.85 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

