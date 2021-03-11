60,704 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.