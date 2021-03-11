$614.77 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $614.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $617.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $267.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

