$68.02 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.19 million to $68.70 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $73.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $305.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.41 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $373.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

