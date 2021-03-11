7,004 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.