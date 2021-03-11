73,021 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.