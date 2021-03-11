$75.48 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $75.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the lowest is $72.28 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $67.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

