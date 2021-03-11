75,000 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aramark by 10.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Aramark by 13.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

NYSE ARMK opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $42.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

