7,658 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $492,101.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,156.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,423 shares of company stock worth $38,467,098. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $19.52 on Tuesday, hitting $125.00. 69,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.