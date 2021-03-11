7,830 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,025,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $69.96 on Tuesday, hitting $632.96. 940,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $784.14 and a 200 day moving average of $585.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $607.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

