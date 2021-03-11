$841.32 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $841.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $852.95 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NLSN stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

