888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

