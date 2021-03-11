$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report sales of $92.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.15 million to $104.00 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $597.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $609.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $516.39 million, with estimates ranging from $457.04 million to $590.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

DSSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.