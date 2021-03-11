$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $400.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,666,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,730. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Qualys by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

