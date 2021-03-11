9,567 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

