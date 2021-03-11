9,763 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $154.79 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

