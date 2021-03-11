97,638 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.