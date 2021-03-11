$988.47 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $988.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys posted sales of $861.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $13,134,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.12.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

