A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,000 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

