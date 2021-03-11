Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.04 billion and approximately $400.80 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,433,991 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.