Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $4.91 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $387.05 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,434,017 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

