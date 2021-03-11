ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.90

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 16679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get ABB alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.