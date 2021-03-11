Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $10.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 735,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

