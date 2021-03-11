Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Maryland Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 66,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

