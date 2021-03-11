AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 195,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in AbbVie by 119.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 95,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

