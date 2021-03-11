Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,651. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.