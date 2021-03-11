Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $33.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

