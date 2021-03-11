Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AEF)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

