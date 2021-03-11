Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.