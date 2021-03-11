Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

