Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

