Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
