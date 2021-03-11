Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.