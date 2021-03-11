Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

