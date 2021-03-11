ABM Industries Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABM. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ABM Industries by 201.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ABM Industries by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

