Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Absa Group stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Absa Group has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.65.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.