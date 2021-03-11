Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Absa Group stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Absa Group has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.65.
Absa Group Company Profile
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.