ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Bank of America

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

