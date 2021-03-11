ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

