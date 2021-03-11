ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $43.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

