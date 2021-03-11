ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.84% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.