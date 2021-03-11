ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $21.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 515,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

