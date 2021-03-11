Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,405. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,790. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

